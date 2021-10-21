Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Insider Ronnie George Sells 19,312 Shares of Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £96,560 ($126,156.26).

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 498 ($6.51) on Thursday. Volution Group plc has a one year low of GBX 191.50 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 565 ($7.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 516.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 461.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £985.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAN shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.