Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Perficient has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.200-$3.300 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.830-$0.860 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $90.02.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

