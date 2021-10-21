JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 549,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of JCRRF opened at $27.90 on Thursday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

