JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 549,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of JCRRF opened at $27.90 on Thursday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49.
