Short Interest in Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Rises By 21.5%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,933,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 2,414,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPNGF opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Meituan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Get Meituan alerts:

Separately, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Meituan in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.