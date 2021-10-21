Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) & Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Head to Head Contrast

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genfit and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 1 2 0 2.67 Precision BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Genfit presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.90%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 133.12%. Given Genfit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genfit is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genfit and Precision BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $8.86 million 19.01 -$115.63 million ($2.97) -1.24 Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 23.51 -$109.01 million ($2.09) -4.58

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Genfit. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genfit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Genfit has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Precision BioSciences -45.88% -69.50% -22.93%

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Genfit on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné, and Bart Staels in September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

