Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.