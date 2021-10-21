GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.05 million, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,085 shares of company stock worth $2,251,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in GAN by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter worth about $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 384.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 319,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 96.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 239,209 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

