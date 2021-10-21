Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.12. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $119.40 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

