Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of SGAPY opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

