Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 128.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 134.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,991 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

