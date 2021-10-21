GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.68 million. Research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 5.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,596,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 57.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 923,946 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 383.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,089,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 863,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,670 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in GeoPark by 13.0% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

