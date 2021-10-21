BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) & SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Financial Contrast

BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniVest Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares BlackRock MuniVest Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 83.56% 6.58% 2.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and SLR Senior Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniVest Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.06%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniVest Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniVest Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 8.02 $13.92 million $1.27 12.52

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund was founded on September 29, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

