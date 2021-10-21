HSBC Begins Coverage on Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALSMY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alstom stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.86. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

