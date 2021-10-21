Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($4.72). On average, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,925,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

