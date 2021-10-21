Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) – William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

BRLT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $18.23.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

