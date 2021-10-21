Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on State Street Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for State Street in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.62.

NYSE:STT opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in State Street by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after acquiring an additional 228,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,849,000 after acquiring an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

