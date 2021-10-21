Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.45. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

