FY2021 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Cut by Cormark

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.89.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

