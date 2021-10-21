Barclays Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Südzucker in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.85 ($17.47).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €13.30 ($15.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.73 and its 200-day moving average is €13.59. Südzucker has a one year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a one year high of €14.62 ($17.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.