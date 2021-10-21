K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.