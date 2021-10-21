Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €830.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €945.00 ($1,111.76) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €786.83 ($925.69).

Get Kering alerts:

KER opened at €646.60 ($760.71) on Tuesday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a 50 day moving average of €671.77 and a 200-day moving average of €696.95.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.