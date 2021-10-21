Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.29 ($70.93).

Shares of BN stock opened at €56.59 ($66.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.63. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

