WNS (WNS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WNS stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

