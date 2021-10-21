Roper Technologies (ROP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $474.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

