KeyCorp Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $90.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $75.65 on Monday. Snap has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,181,758 shares of company stock worth $317,351,777 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

