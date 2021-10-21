Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has a consensus rating of Hold.

CAIXY opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

