Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

BLNK opened at $28.87 on Monday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 3.80.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $66,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

