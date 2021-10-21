GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GoHealth by 110.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,473 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in GoHealth by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after acquiring an additional 385,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 894,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in GoHealth by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

