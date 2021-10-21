Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amarin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.47.

Amarin stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Amarin has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 503.50 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

