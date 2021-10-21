The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $60.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $60.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $52.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $12.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $40.18 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.19.

GS opened at $407.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.27 and its 200-day moving average is $375.88. The stock has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

