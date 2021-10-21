Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.47 price objective for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

