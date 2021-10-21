Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,675.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.