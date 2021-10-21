Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 85,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 999,164 shares.The stock last traded at $17.47 and had previously closed at $17.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ONB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 105,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 94,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,885 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

