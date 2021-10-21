Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) & Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) and Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and Tempest Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 3.44 -$57.46 million ($1.24) -1.02 Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.41 million N/A N/A

Tempest Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Stealth BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stealth BioTherapeutics and Tempest Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tempest Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Stealth BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 82.25%. Given Stealth BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stealth BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Tempest Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and Tempest Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A N/A -177.47% Tempest Therapeutics N/A -94.04% -69.44%

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics beats Tempest Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

