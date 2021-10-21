Short Interest in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Drops By 20.2%

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.39. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $30.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,194 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

