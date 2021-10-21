Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 29,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,492,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,832,000 after buying an additional 55,074 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

