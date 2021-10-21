Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) vs. AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Critical Analysis

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sally Beauty and AiHuiShou International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 1 3 2 0 2.17 AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sally Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 38.24%. AiHuiShou International has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 123.19%. Given AiHuiShou International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sally Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and AiHuiShou International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 6.30% 230.45% 9.38% AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sally Beauty and AiHuiShou International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.51 billion 0.51 $113.25 million $1.22 12.93 AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.18 -$68.19 million N/A N/A

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats AiHuiShou International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe. The Beauty Systems Group segment is a full-service beauty supply distributor offering professional brands directly to salons and salon professionals primarily in North America. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, TX.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

