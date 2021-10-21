Investors Buy High Volume of ZIX Put Options (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,387 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,186% compared to the typical volume of 83 put options.

ZIX stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $485.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 1,190,575 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 515,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 360,965 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

