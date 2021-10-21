Investors Buy High Volume of ZIX Put Options (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,387 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,186% compared to the typical volume of 83 put options.
ZIX stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $485.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.
ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.
ZIX Company Profile
Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.
