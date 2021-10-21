Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.81 ($62.13).

ETR BOSS opened at €51.88 ($61.04) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.59. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1,365.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

