Graphic Packaging Holding to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

NYSE GPK opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after buying an additional 1,549,788 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after buying an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after buying an additional 1,993,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 2,579,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

