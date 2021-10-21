Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cummins Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cummins in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2021 earnings at $15.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

CMI opened at $242.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.00. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.7% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 20.5% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

