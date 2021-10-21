Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $581,756. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 72.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,681 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at $8,544,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 166.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 312,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Bio (KRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.