Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

GSAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.10. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth $16,373,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 96.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

