Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INSE. Truist started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $307.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

