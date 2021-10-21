Eastman Chemical (EMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EMN stock opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.35. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

