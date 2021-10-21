Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ASPN opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

