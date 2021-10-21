frontdoor (FTDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect frontdoor to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. frontdoor has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect frontdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. frontdoor has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in frontdoor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of frontdoor worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

