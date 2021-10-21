Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.36.

TSE:EMA opened at C$58.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.99 billion and a PE ratio of 24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$60.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0789504 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

