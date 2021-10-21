Canaccord Genuity Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CSFB cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.42.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$30.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.76. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$13.30 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

