Canaccord Genuity Lowers Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$6.00

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIA. TD Securities raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.48.

TSE:CIA opened at C$4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 3.67. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$2.81 and a 52 week high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$545.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.50 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

